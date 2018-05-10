It is that time of year to celebrate the moms throughout our lives. Whether mothers prefer a massage, a manicure or a bouquet of flowers, New Yorkers can get these gifts for their mothers.

Bamford Haybarn Spa

60 Furman St.

Brooklyn, NY 11201

347-696-2530

www.bamfordhaybarnspany.com

Mothers can escape the busy New York life and unwind at Bamford Haybarn Spa. Located inside the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, the spa offers two special packages for mothers. The Mother’s Indulgence will empower women and deliver a sense of serenity with an organic facial and a signature head-to-toe de-stress massage. Mothers complete their visit to with a complimentary cup of tea to help maintain a sense of calmness. Bamford Haybarn Spa also has a package for mommys-to-be. The unique experience begins with the spa’s signature facial, which includes a foot bath for swollen feet. The treatment ends with a pregnancy massage. All of the Bamford’s products are natural and organic, so expectant mothers can enjoy a safe spa day.

Moxy Times Square

485 7th Ave.

New York, NY 10018|

212-967-6699

www.MoxyTimesSquare.com

Sometimes a bouquet of flowers make the best gift for mom and The Moxy Times Square has New Yorkers covered. The trendy hotel is hosting “It’s Blooming: Floral Pop-Up & Workshop with The Wild Bunch.” The floral workshop is offered on Friday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and gives people the opportunity to get unique arrangements. The Wild Bunch creates stunning floral designs for companies and showrooms throughout the city. During the event, there will be an interactive flower workshop starting at 6 p.m. hosted by the company’s founder. New Yorkers will learn what it entails to create some the designs and will be able to help craft one for their mother.

Viceroy Central Park

120 W 57th Street

New York, NY 10019

212-830-8000

Mother’s Day turns into a weekend getaway for moms and daughters at the Viceroy Central Park. The luxurious Midtown hotel is offering a Mother’s Day package for the ultimate relaxation and pampering experience. The weekend fun kicks off with accommodations in a Viceroy Junior or Park Suite full of premier beauty services. Upon arrival, the duo will receive mimosas and fun continues with in-suite makeup beauty services by Nomi Beauty and in-suite massages. There are also babysitting services available on request.

Polish Nail and Bar

1941 Wantagh Ave.

Wantagh, New York

516-783-7654

www.polishnailandbar.com

It’s time to unwind and celebrate the day at Polish Nail and Bar on Long Island. The Wantagh nail salon is one of the few in the area that serves alcohol to patrons getting a manicure or pedicure. For Mother’s Day, people can sign up for an unforgettable experience with one of their signature services, including the classic manicure or the 10-minute Polish Scrub. For an additional $28 to any service on Mother’s Day, moms will receive a champagne punch, a glass of wine, an assortment of delicious finger food and a special gift. If mothers are looking to get their nails done another day, they can still enjoy a boozy experience. The salon has a full menu of wines and bubbly cocktails, including the summery Pacific Sparkler Punch with orange juice, prosecco, sparkling lemon-lime soda, pineapple juice and garnished with a strawberry.

The Red Door Salon & Spa

Multiple Locations

www.TheRedDoor.com

New Yorkers can step beyond the red door and give mom a day of relaxation at The Red Door. The well-known spa boasts 28 locations across the country, including three in the city and four on Long Island. Mothers can be pampered with the spa’s hair, makeup, nail, massage and facial services. The spa is offering a bonus spa dollars for people buying gift cards that can be used for additional services. People will receive up to a $100 bonus with the purchase of a gift card.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.