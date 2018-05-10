NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Despite delays and other issues that have caused outrage among commuters — it turns out New Jersey Transit is one of the best places to work in the country.

New Jersey transit made Forbes’ America’s Best Employers 2018 list of the top 500 employers that have more than 5,000 workers.

The agency, the third largest transit system in the United States, came in in 459th place.

In all, 20 New Jersey-based employers made this year’s list — including NRG Energy in Princeton, which came in 7th; Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick at 59th; Volvo Group in Rockleigh at 112th; ESS in Cherry Hill at #116; and Bayer in Whippany at #157.

Among New York-based companies, Wegmans Food Markets based from Rochester came in 8th place, Mastercard in Purchase at 20th place; JetBlue Airways in Long Island City at 33rd; Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City at 50th; New York-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City at 61st; and Cornell University in Ithaca at 62nd place.

Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List

Rank #1 … Michelin Group – Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) industry based in Greenville, South Carolina

Rank #2 … Trader Joe’s – Retail and Wholesale industry based in Monrovia, California

Rank #3 … Google – IT, Internet, Software & Services industry based in Mountain View, California

Rank #4 … Principal Financial Group – Banking and Financial Services industry based in Des Moines, Iowa

Rank #5 … Costco Wholesale – Retail and Wholesale industry based in Issaquah, Washington

Rank #6 … Penn Medicine – Healthcare & Social industry based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Rank #7 … NRG Energy – Utilities industry based in Princeton, New Jersey

Rank #8 … Wegmans Food Markets – Retail and Wholesale industry based in Rochester, New York

Rank #9 … Harvard University – Education industry based in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Rank #10 … Navy Federal Credit Union – Banking and Financial Services industry based in Vienna, Virginia

Rank #11 … United Services Automobile Association – Insurance industry based in San Antonio, Texas

Rank #12 … Jack Henry & Associates – IT, Internet, Software & Services industry based in Monett, Missouri

Rank #13 … Southwest Airlines – Transportation and Logistics industry based in Dallas, Texas

Rank #14 … Mayo Clinic – Healthcare & Social industry based in Rochester, Minnesota

Rank #15 … Stanford University – Education industry based in Stanford, California

Rank #16 … Lululemon Athletica – Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment industry based in Vancouver

Rank #17 … Southern Company – Utilities industry based in Atlanta, Georgia

Rank #18 … Duke University – Education industry based in Durham, North Carolina

Rank #19 … SAP – IT, Internet, Software & Services industry based in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania

Rank #20 … Mastercard – Banking and Financial Services industry based in Purchase, New York

Rank #21 … VMware – IT, Internet, Software & Services industry based in Palo Alto, California

Rank #22 … Genentech – Drugs & Biotechnology industry based in San Francisco, California

Rank #23 … World Bank Group – Banking and Financial Services industry based in Washington, District of Columbia

Rank #24 … HDR – Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals industry based in Omaha, Nebraska

Rank #25 … Microsoft – IT, Internet, Software & Services industry based in Redmond, Washington

Rank #26 … REI – Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment industry based in Kent, Washington

Rank #27 … MD Anderson Cancer Center – Healthcare & Social industry based in Houston, Texas

Rank #28 … Michigan State University – Education industry based in East Lansing, Michigan

Rank #29 … Howard County Public Schools – Education industry based in Ellicott City, Maryland

Rank #30 … John Hancock Financial – Banking and Financial Services industry based in Boston, Massachusetts

Rank #31 … Facebook – IT, Internet, Software & Services industry based in Menlo Park, California

Rank #32 … Salesforce.com – IT, Internet, Software & Services industry based in San Francisco, California

Rank #33 … JetBlue Airways – Transportation and Logistics industry based in Long Island City, New York

Rank #34 … Boscov’s – Retail and Wholesale industry based in Reading, Pennsylvania

Rank #35 … University of Utah Health Care – Healthcare & Social industry based in Salt Lake City, Utah

Rank #36 … VSP Global – Insurance industry based in Rancho Cordova, California

Rank #37 … Garmin – Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment industry based in Olathe, Kansas

Rank #38 … Publix Super Markets – Retail and Wholesale industry based in Lakeland, Florida

Rank #39 … Emory University – Education industry based in Atlanta, Georgia

Rank #40 … University of North Texas – Education industry based in Denton, Texas

Rank #41 … Ingersoll Rand – Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment industry based in Davidson, North Carolina

Rank #42 … Sheetz – Retail and Wholesale industry based in Altoona, Pennsylvania

Rank #43 … Consumers Energy – Utilities industry based in Jackson, Michigan

Rank #44 … Amgen – Drugs & Biotechnology industry based in Thousand Oaks, California

Rank #45 … Montgomery County Public Schools – Education industry based in Rockville, Maryland

Rank #46 … OSF HealthCare – Healthcare & Social industry based in Peoria, Illinois

Rank #47 … New Hanover Regional Medical Center – Healthcare & Social industry based in Wilmington, North Carolina

Rank #48 … University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics – Healthcare & Social industry based in Iowa City, Iowa

Rank #49 … UCSF Medical Center – Healthcare & Social industry based in San Francisco, California

Rank #50 … Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center – Healthcare & Social industry based in New York, New York

Click here to see the complete list on Forbes’ website.

Each year Forbes works with research firm Statista to measure leading employers around the globe to find out which companies stand above the competition.