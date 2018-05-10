NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Despite delays and other issues that have caused outrage among commuters — it turns out New Jersey Transit is one of the best places to work in the country.
New Jersey transit made Forbes’ America’s Best Employers 2018 list of the top 500 employers that have more than 5,000 workers.
The agency, the third largest transit system in the United States, came in in 459th place.
In all, 20 New Jersey-based employers made this year’s list — including NRG Energy in Princeton, which came in 7th; Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick at 59th; Volvo Group in Rockleigh at 112th; ESS in Cherry Hill at #116; and Bayer in Whippany at #157.
Among New York-based companies, Wegmans Food Markets based from Rochester came in 8th place, Mastercard in Purchase at 20th place; JetBlue Airways in Long Island City at 33rd; Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City at 50th; New York-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City at 61st; and Cornell University in Ithaca at 62nd place.
Each year Forbes works with research firm Statista to measure leading employers around the globe to find out which companies stand above the competition.