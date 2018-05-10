NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect accused of sexually assaulting a 52-year-old Queens mother and beating her beyond recognition is set to face a judge on Thursday.

Surveillance video shows 21-year-old Ronald Williams, a homeless man accused in the suspected rape and attack of the woman last week, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

“Nobody deserves what he did to the lady,” said resident Gladys Pereyra. “I feel so sad about the lady.”

Days of investigating led authorities to a motel in Columbia, South Carolina where Williams was arrested Tuesday.

“After a week on the run, the defendant has now been taken into custody and faces a long term of incarceration for this horrific crime,” Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said in a statement.

Authorities are in the process of bringing him back to New York City on a probation violation. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday at Queens Criminal Court.

Pleased to announce an arrest in the brutal sex assault of a 52-yr-old woman that occurred in Queens on 4-30-18. In alliance w/ the community & the US Marshals, the unwavering members of @NYPDSVU & the Fugitive Enforcement Div. identified, located & arrested Ronald Williams. pic.twitter.com/cQMPUxKjOv — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) May 8, 2018

Police said Williams sexually assaulted and beat the woman so badly, she was unrecognizable and was left unconscious in a stairwell near 72nd Road and Kissena Boulevard.

Officials said Williams randomly attacked the woman shortly after she dropped her child off at a nearby school.

“I feel very, very, very angry about this,” said the victim’s friend, Jingyi Song. “When I heard about it, I almost fainted.”

Residents said knowing police have the suspect in custody finally gives them some relief.