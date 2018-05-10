NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Closing arguments are set to begin Thursday in the corruption retrial of former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver.

The prosecution rested Wednesday and Silver’s attorneys said they won’t call any witnesses. Silver declined to take the stand in his defense.

Prosecutors say the 74-year-old Silver engineered a bribery scheme that earned $4 million in legal fees.

Silver’s defense lawyer, Michael Feldberg, says there’s no proof that Silver pocketed the money in exchange for taking official action. He says accepting the fees was “100 percent legal.”

Silver is being retried after his 2015 corruption conviction was overturned after an appeals court cited a Supreme Court ruling that narrowed public corruption law.

