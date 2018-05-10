RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Talk about being left high and dry.

Ridgewood police say they responded to a call of a dispute on East Ridgewood and South Pleasant Avenues Monday.

When they got there, they found an Optimum cable employee stuck aloft in the bucket of a cherry picker.

A woman allegedly switched the bucket truck off while the employee was in the air, leaving the worker stranded. The woman then allegedly removed property from the truck and walked away.

Ridgewood police arrested a 59-year-old woman and charged her with harassment, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.