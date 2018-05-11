MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A brazen thief was caught on camera stealing a plant right off a homeowner’s front steps.

The crime has many people in Westchester County wondering: Who does that?

Gladys Santana moved to Mount Vernon from Astoria, Queens three weeks ago. She wants to get to know those in the area, but not this way.

“We had plants out here, it was a beautiful plant,” she said. “We were inside eating dinner and all of a sudden, we see this guy come and grab the plant and took off.”

Video from a security camera in her doorbell shows the man walk up to her Farrell Avenue home, grab the plant off her front stoop and then casually walk away.

“In this day and age, anything can happen,” said Santana. “I hope he enjoys the plant.”

Turns out, the plant was a gift. It’s a dwarf Alberta spruce tree, which usually goes for under $50.

Heather O’Conor, manager of Rosehill Nurseries in New Rochelle, said she was surprised since thieves tend to target more expensive plants. She also said there are some things homeowners can do to make sure they don’t become the plant-bandit’s latest victim.

“If you get a heavy planter, cement or ceramic, and put gravel in the bottom, it will keep it so it’s so heavy that they won’t be able to lift it,” she said.

You could also consider putting gravel in your garden, so the crunching noise scares away crooks.

“If it’s a wooden planter, they actually could stake it in the ground,” said O’Conor.

To make sure this doesn’t happen in nearby Yonkers, police there are reminding residents about their “9 p.m. routine,” saying that’s a good time to secure valuables, lock up and turn on your outdoor lights to prevent theft.

As for Santana, she hopes the thief sees himself on TV and brings the plant back. Or even better, she said, “He can bring us something a little bigger.”