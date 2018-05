NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The leader of a prominent neighborhood watch group in Brooklyn is due in court, accused of raping a 16-year-old girl.

Jacob Daskal, 59, is the president of the Shomrim Brooklyn South Safety Patrol. He was arrested Thursday after police said Daskal sexually abused the girl between August and November of 2017.

Daskal has been charged with rape, forcible touching and sex abuse. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in Brooklyn Criminal Court.