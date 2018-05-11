NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A family, including two children, were seriously injured after a fire ripped through a home in Queens overnight.

The blaze broke out around midnight in a 3-story home on 71st Street near 31st Avenue in Jackson Heights.

Flashing firetrucks and the smell of smoke woke up dozens of residents as people on the block immediately worried about their neighbors, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

“I just saw all the smoke coming out from their apartment their windows,” said resident Katherine Velasquez. “The windows were all getting shattered.”

Fifty firefighters from 13 units rushed to the scene. The FDNY says a family of at least four people were rescued by firefighters from the second floor. Firefighters were able to pull victims from a back bedroom, Duddridge reported.

“There was fire in the hallway. They had to pass by to enter the bedroom and remove these two victims,” said FDNY Deputy Chief Mark Egan.

They said two suffered life-threatening injuries and were all rushed to area hospitals.

“I saw two of them outside giving them air. To see my neighbors like that is very frightening,” said resident Alexis Solorzano. “I checked in the back and I saw a bunch of smoke coming out of the second floor.”

“It’s pretty traumatizing because I’m a few houses down,” said Velasquez. “It really makes you scared because this could happen to anybody.”

The FDNY says there were able to get the fire under control in 40 minutes.