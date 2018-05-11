Filed Under:Local TV, Midtown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a woman after they say multiple vehicles were vandalized in Midtown.

It happened sometime between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said a woman was seen on surveillance video using a sharp object to puncture tires and scratch multiple vehicles that were parked between 50th and 55th streets from 5th to 8th avenues.

carvandalism Police: Search On For Woman After Multiple Cars Vandalized In Midtown

Police say this woman is suspected of “keying” cars and puncturing tires in Midtown on May 10, 2018. (credit: NYPD)

Investigators are now looking to question the woman. They describe her a white woman in her 20s with short cropped hair wearing all dark clothing.

untitled e1526050395149 Police: Search On For Woman After Multiple Cars Vandalized In Midtown

(credit: Reena Roy/CBS2)

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

