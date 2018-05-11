NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a woman after they say multiple vehicles were vandalized in Midtown.

It happened sometime between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said a woman was seen on surveillance video using a sharp object to puncture tires and scratch multiple vehicles that were parked between 50th and 55th streets from 5th to 8th avenues.

Investigators are now looking to question the woman. They describe her a white woman in her 20s with short cropped hair wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.