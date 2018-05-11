SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Tate’s, the once humble bake shop in the Hamptons, is being sold for $500 million to Mondelez International Inc., the snack food giant that makes Oreos cookies and Ritz crackers.

Reknown for its signature chocolate chip cookie, Tate’s Bake Shop uses brown cane sugar and butter instead of more commercially common high fructose corn syrup.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Tate’s sales quadrupled in the past five years.

Mondelez, based in Illinois, was created to produce snack food lines after splitting off from Kraft Foods in 2012. It currently does $25 billion in sales annually.

The Tate’s buy marks the first acquisition by chief executive Dirk Van de Put, who took over at Mondelez last November.