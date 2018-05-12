Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Hello, folks! Hope your weekend is off to a fantastic start. It won’t be a total washout, but certainly a damp one at times. Let’s break it down…

Showers this afternoon will be mainly north of the city, while places south dry out a bit with some breaks of sunshine. Temps range from the 70s to the south to just 50 far north.

Heading into this evening, severe storms are expected to fire up and move through, especially in south and central NJ. The timing will be approximately 5-10pm from NW to SE across the area. The strongest storms will likely be just outside of our viewing area, closer to Philly and into South Jersey. Be sure to head indoors if you hear thunder!

For Mother’s Day, it’s once again a gray day with on/off showers. It stays cool with temps struggling to get much above 60. No severe weather is expected tomorrow.

Be on the lookout for approaching storms later today, especially if you live south of NYC.