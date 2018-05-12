By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning, and Happy Mother’s Day! Hopefully you have indoor celebrations planned because today appears to be another dreary, damp, and cool day. Expect plentiful clouds, some drizzle, and occasional showers all thanks to a stationary front draped over the area. Temps will be stuck in the mid & upper 50s.

Tomorrow will be much warmer, many spots 10-15 degrees warmer, as we get a few more peeks of sunshine boosting temps into the upper 60s & low 70s. There still could be some morning drizzle/showers, but much of the day appears dry. Tuesday will be even warmer as temps soar into the mid 80s, but there is a threat for late day thunderstorms.

Regardless of the dreary weather, here’s hoping all the moms have a great day!