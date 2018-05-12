NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A murder mystery was unfolding in Brooklyn Saturday after a woman was found bound and shot to death inside her apartment.

It happened Friday afternoon inside the Bushwick Houses on Moore Street in Bushwick.

Sources tell CBS2 Ana Devalle was found in her living room with her hands tied in front of her.

The 62-year-old had been shot multiple times in the head, according to police.

Sources also say there were no signs of forced entry at the home.

Friends tell CBS2 Devalle was a sweet and kind mother of two young men.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.