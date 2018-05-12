Filed Under:Brooklyn, Bushwick, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A murder mystery was unfolding in Brooklyn Saturday after a woman was found bound and shot to death inside her apartment.

It happened Friday afternoon inside the Bushwick Houses on Moore Street in Bushwick.

Sources tell CBS2 Ana Devalle was found in her living room with her hands tied in front of her.

The 62-year-old had been shot multiple times in the head, according to police.

Sources also say there were no signs of forced entry at the home.

Friends tell CBS2 Devalle was a sweet and kind mother of two young men.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch