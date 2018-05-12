MAHWAH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey teen got some help from a NFL star for an unforgettable prom proposal.

Brianna Stoohs from Mahwah had Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu record a video asking her boyfriend Sam Darrow to go to the prom with her.

“Hey Sam, this is Mohamed Sanu,” the video began. “And I think you should go to prom with Brianna. You better say yes.”

His reaction was priceless.

Darrow is a huge fan of the Falcons, and the 29-year-old Sanu is a native of New Brunswick, N.J.

Besides the “promposal,” Stoohs also got her boyfriend an autographed football signed by Sanu.

The couple will attend the prom together on June 1.