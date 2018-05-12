Filed Under:Local TV, Mohamed Sanu, Prom

MAHWAH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey teen got some help from a NFL star for an unforgettable prom proposal.

Brianna Stoohs from Mahwah had Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu record a video asking her boyfriend Sam Darrow to go to the prom with her.

“Hey Sam, this is Mohamed Sanu,” the video began. “And I think you should go to prom with Brianna. You better say yes.”

His reaction was priceless.

Darrow is a huge fan of the Falcons, and the 29-year-old Sanu is a native of New Brunswick, N.J.

Besides the “promposal,” Stoohs also got her boyfriend an autographed football signed by Sanu.

The couple will attend the prom together on June 1.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch