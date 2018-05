ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS New York) – As if Disney World wasn’t exciting enough, the dragon float from “Sleeping Beauty” went up in flames during the Festival of Fantasy Parade at the Magic Kingdom.

Fire breathing is a normal feature of the float, but the flames somehow got out of control and lit up the dragon’s neck.

A Disney employee rushed over with a fire extinguisher and within minutes the fire was out.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.