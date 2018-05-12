WASHINGTON, DC (CBSNewYork) — North Korea announces plans for a dramatic end to its nuclear test site.

The dismantling of the site reportedly will happen in less than two weeks.

North Korea’s foreign ministry says explosives will be used to collapse tunnels at the northeastern testing ground.

All observation facilities, research buildings and security posts will also be removed.

Journalists from other countries including the United States and South Korea will be invited to witness the facility being destroyed.

The news comes after President Donald Trump announced he would hold a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12.