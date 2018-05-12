Filed Under:West Virginia

BLUEFIELD, W.V. (CBSNewYork) — A lucky police dog in West Virginia is rocking some extra gear to stay safe while fighting crime thanks to a local eye doctor.

The Bluefield Police Department started using a pair of donated goggles for its K-9, named Thor. 

The “Rex Specs” help the dogs transition quickly from a dark interior to bright light.

Police say it also protects the dogs’ eyes from getting hit by debris if they’re tracking down suspects in wooded areas.

The department is hoping to get more donors to buy goggles for its other three K-9s.

