NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Opioid overdoses have surged across the country in recent years, prompting Congress to set aside nearly $5 billion to help fight the epidemic.

President Trump has also called for increasing education on the dangers of drug use and expanding access to treatment.

Dr. Lloyd Sederer, adjunct professor at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, stopped by to talk more about what you and your family can do if someone you love is suffering.