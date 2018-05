NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A suspect was caught on camera after a violent attack on the subway.

Police say he punched a 29-year-old man in the face for no apparent reason.

It happened Tuesday on a Queens bound 7 train as it approached 46th Street.

When the train stopped, the man got off, and took-off.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for cuts and a swollen lip.