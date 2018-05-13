Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Happy Mother’s Day! It’s not a washout today, but skies will stay on the gray side with showers moving through from time to time. Temps are running about 10-15 degrees below normal, only topping out in the mid and upper 50s this afternoon.

This week will feature a very damp and unsettled pattern with showers moving through each day. Monday looks like the only day that stays mainly dry, with even some sunshine breaking out by the PM hours. After a lingering shower or drizzle, temps are warmer for Monday in the low 70s.

Tuesday is the warmest day with temps into the 80s. Some spots far south could approach 90 before our next chance of thunderstorms arrives in the late afternoon and evening. Out next mostly sunny day? Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it’ll be this week.