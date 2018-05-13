BLOOMFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities were on the lookout Sunday for a trio of missing teens in from New Jersey.

Police in Bloomfield say 16-year-old Alexa Arenas was last seen on Thursday, while 15-year-old Alex Lopez and 16-year-old Ulises Yance were reported missing on Saturday.

Yance’s father says $8,000 in cash was also stolen.

All three are believed to be together and are possible runaways, according to police.

Investigators say a friend of the missing teens says they were possibly headed to New Mexico.