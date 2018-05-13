JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — An acrimonious battle in New Jersey over plans to move a waterfront statue commemorating the 1940 massacre of Poles has ended.

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop and local Polish groups announced late Saturday that they have reached an agreement on relocating the Katyn Memorial. Details on the deal will be announced during a news conference Monday.

I met w/Eric Lubaczewski + senior officials from the Polish Govt + we have a resolution as a win-win. The goal was one that respects/cares/keeps the monument in an extremely prominent location to honor sacrifices while also giving #JerseyCity a chance to re-purpose our waterfront pic.twitter.com/wdWdITXcAl — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) May 11, 2018

City officials wanted to move the statue as part of a renovation of the plaza where it currently stands, but Polish groups opposed that and sought a court order to block the move.

The bronze statue depicts a Polish soldier bound, gagged and impaled by a bayonet. It sparked strong emotions in Poland, where Katyn is remembered as one of the worst tragedies to befall the nation in a long tragedy-filled history.

