NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man they say groped a pair of women aboard two different Metropolitan Transportation Authority buses in Queens within a span of three hours last month.

Both encounters took place on April 20, according to police.

In the first incident, police say the man sat next to an 18-year-old woman on a Q113 bus heading southbound on Guy R. Brewer Boulevard around 1 p.m. As the bus was slowing down to let passengers off, investigators say the man grabbed the victim’s buttocks.

In the second incident, authorities say the man boarded a Q111 bus along with a 15-year-old girl he was speaking with at Parsons Boulevard and Archer Avenue around 3:30 p.m. The man proceeded to grab the victim’s buttocks. In fear for her safety, the teen exited off the bus at Guy R. Boulevard and Mathias Avenue.

The individual is described as a 40- to 50-year-old black male who police say is approximately 5-foot-8 to 5-10 and between 150 and 180 pounds. He has short dreadlocks and a beard, and was last seen wearing glasses, a purple scarf around his neck and head, and a three-quarter length tan trench coat, tan slacks, and sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.