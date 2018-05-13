NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Actor Jim Parsons was recovering on Sunday after he was injured during a performance of his Broadway show.

Parsons plays the character Michael in the 50th anniversary production of “The Boys in the Band.”

People in attendance during Saturday’s matinee said Parsons tripped during the show’s encore and then limped off while cast members took their bows.

Saturday night’s performance was cancelled as a result of the injury.

The show’s Twitter account said performances will resume Monday night.

Parsons is part of the ensemble cast of the landmark play about gay life in the pre-Stonewall era.

Parsons also stars in CBS’s “The Big Bang Theory.”