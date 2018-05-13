HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island mother and son were celebrating a special milestone on Sunday.

It was their first Mother’s Day together since he gave her the greatest gift she could receive, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported.

As a father of two, Miles Lowe knows parenting comes with a lot of love and sacrifice.

The 30-year-old learned that, at a young age, from his mother.

“So much sacrifices they do. I know she had two-three jobs coming up, raising the three of us,” Lowe said. “Mothers don’t get enough credit.”

His mom, Evelyn Bowens, had health problems that got in the way of childbirth, which she faced when she was pregnant with Miles.

“My doctor told me to abort him because of the high risk and I said, no, I’m not gonna do it,” Bowens said.

“I owe my mother my life,” Lowe added.

Giving Miles the gift of life made it easy for him to do the same. When he found out she needed a kidney there was never a doubt in his mind.

“I mean, how many opportunities do you have as a son or a daughter to come back and help your parent in a major way?” Lowe said.

“I really was kind of apprehensive, not because I didn’t want the kidney, but it’s a dangerous operation and I didn’t know what was gonna happen,” Bowens said.

But without it, the 65-yea- old was told she could be on a donor list for years waiting for a match.

Her son was one.

When asked by CBS2’s DeAngelis if the doctors explained to her what life would have been like had she not received the kidney, Bowens said, “Oh yes. You have to do a job. Dialysis is a job.”

One she was not up for.

So mother and son went to NYU Langone Transplant Institute in June for a procedure that turned her entire life around.

“I was always tired and I was kind of bent over, but now I’m just strong. My doctors say, ‘You’re a miracle,'” Bowens said.

On Mother’s Day last year, the family didn’t know what the future would hold, but now they’re celebrating just being together.

“It’s a true blessing to be sitting next to her knowing she’s good and she could be with all her grand kids and be in good health,” Lowe said.

And spend many more holidays with her family.