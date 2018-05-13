NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police announced early Sunday that the body of a missing Queens music teacher had been found in a wooded area of upstate New York, seven days after he was last seen by friends in his Kew Gardens neighborhood.

Public school teacher Keith Johnson, 46, was last seen last Saturday, May 4. His gray 2006 Hyundai Elantra, with a New York license plate DSU6632, was found Saturday by police in Shodack, N.Y., just south of Albany.

Johnson was found in the vicinity of Shandaken, N.Y., and was pronounced deceased. A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

On May 5, upstairs neighbor Ken Achan bumped into Johnson outside their apartment building in Kew Gardens, reports CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

Achan says Johnson told him he was leaving the city for a short trip.

“He told me he left a lot of food out for the cats and not to worry for crying that he’s going camping,” he said.

Days went by, the mail and garbage piled up, but there was no sign of Johnson. The school’s principal at PS 29 in College Point alerted police after Johnson didn’t show up to work for several days.