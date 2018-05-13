JERUSALEM (CBSNewYork) — The new United States embassy in Israel is set to open in Jerusalem on Monday amid heightened tensions in the region.

Hundreds of Palestinians who have been protesting the embassy move marched through the streets of Gaza on Saturday carrying the body of a protester shot by Israeli troops.

He was among an estimated 15,000 demonstrators, some burning tires and hurling rocks at Israeli forces. Palestinians have also started attaching fire-bombs to kites and flying them into Israel.

Along the Gaza border on Friday, CBS News found Israelis flying kites in a counter-demonstration.

“They kill their own. I mean – they kill their own,” said Leah Goldin, whose son Hadar was killed four years in a war with Hamas. His body was never returned. She’s angry and thinks Hamas is using Palestinians’ suffering for publicity.

The embassy is being relocated from Tel Aviv after President Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a move that overturned decades of U.S. foreign policy.