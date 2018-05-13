Apple Compote

2 apples, peeled and sliced into wedges

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

2 tablespoons butter

In a medium bowl, season the wedges with sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the apple wedges to the

pan, and sauté for 8-10 minutes or until the sugar browns.

Banana Foster Crepes (DEMO)

1 cup flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

1 1⁄2 cups milk

2 eggs

1 tablespoon butter, melted

2-3 tablespoons butter, for frying, separated

powdered sugar, for dusting

In a medium bowl, combine the flour, sugar, and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together

the milk, eggs, and melted butter. Combine the dry ingredients with the wet, and mix well until the batter is smooth and loose.

In a small to medium skillet, melt a tablespoon of butter over medium heat. Pour a

quarter cup of batter in the center of the pan. Tilt the pan to spread the batter evenly,

covering the entire surface. Allow the crêpe to cook for 2-3 minutes or until slightly

browned on its bottom side. Flip the crêpe, and cook the other side until browned.

Transfer the crêpe to a plate, and set aside. Repeat this step with the remaining batter for 3 additional crêpes, using an additional tablespoon of butter, if needed.

To assemble the crêpes, transfer a crêpe to a plate.Fold the sides of the crepe toward

the center to form an square- or rectangular-like shaped wrap (it doesn’t have to be

perfect). Repeat with the remaining crêpes.

Serve crêpes with hot Foster Banana Topping. Dust the crêpes with powdered sugar.

Foster Topping

1⁄2 stick unsalted butter

1⁄2 cup brown sugar

2 bananas, peeled and sliced

1⁄2 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons dark rum (optional)

In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the sugar, and stir until the sugar begins to caramelize. Add the bananas and cinnamon, and continue to stir into a thick sauce. Stir in the rum, and cook for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Serve over stuffed crêpes.

Maple Sausage Belgian Waffles

1 tablespoon butter

4 chicken-apple sausage links, casing removed

2 cups all-purpose flour, sifted

2 1⁄2 teaspoons baking powder

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons sugar

2 eggs

1 1⁄4 cups milk

2 tablespoons melted butter

butter cooking spray

maple syrup, for serving

In a small skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the sausage, and sauté while

crumbling the meat into small chunks. Sauté for 8-10 minutes or until the sausage is

completely cooked. Transfer the sausage to a bowl. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. Mix well.

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, and melted butter. Fold the wet

ingredients into the large bowl with the dry mixture, and gently stir. Mix well.

Preheat a waffle iron, and grease it with butter cooking spray. Using a ladle, pour a

spoonful of batter onto the grill of the iron. Sprinkle several sausage bits atop the waffle.

Close the waffle iron, and bake until golden brown.

Serve warm with maple syrup.