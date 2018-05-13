Filed Under:Chef Mark Bailey, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Start things off right this Mother’s Day by spoiling mom with a sweet breakfast or brunch.

Chef Mark Bailey stopped by with some Mother’s Day breakfast ideas.

Straw-Bailey Bliss
4 frozen strawberries
3 ounces gin
1⁄4 teaspoon sugar
champagne, chilled
2 strawberries for garnish
Place 2 champagne flutes in a freezer, and chill for 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine the frozen strawberries, gin, and sugar in a blender. Blend until
pureed. Spoon 1-2 teaspoons of the strawberry puree into the bottom of each flute. Top
with champagne. Garnish each flute with a strawberry slice. Serve chilled.
Ricotta Pancakes with Apples
3⁄4 cup fresh ricotta cheese
1⁄2 cup milk
3 egg yolks
3 egg whites
1 tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 1⁄2 tablespoons sugar
1⁄4 teaspoon salt
2-3 tablespoons butter
Mix the flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt in a medium mixing bowl. Whisk together
the ricotta, milk, egg yolks, vanilla, and honey in a separate, larger bowl. Add the dry
ingredients to the wet ones. Beat the egg whites until stiff, then fold the egg whites into the batter. Avoid over beating.
Over medium-low heat, melt the butter on a stovetop grill, flat surface facing up.
Using a ladle, spoon approximately a quarter cup of batter onto the grill. Cook the
pancakes for 3-4 minutes on each side or until golden brown.
Serve warm, with Apple Compote.
Apple Compote
2 apples, peeled and sliced into wedges
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon nutmeg
2 tablespoons butter
In a medium bowl, season the wedges with sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the apple wedges to the
pan, and sauté for 8-10 minutes or until the sugar browns.
Banana Foster Crepes (DEMO)
1 cup flour
2 tablespoons sugar
1⁄4 teaspoon salt
1 1⁄2 cups milk
2 eggs
1 tablespoon butter, melted
2-3 tablespoons butter, for frying, separated
powdered sugar, for dusting
In a medium bowl, combine the flour, sugar, and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together
the milk, eggs, and melted butter. Combine the dry ingredients with the wet, and mix well until the batter is smooth and loose.
In a small to medium skillet, melt a tablespoon of butter over medium heat. Pour a
quarter cup of batter in the center of the pan. Tilt the pan to spread the batter evenly,
covering the entire surface. Allow the crêpe to cook for 2-3 minutes or until slightly
browned on its bottom side. Flip the crêpe, and cook the other side until browned.
Transfer the crêpe to a plate, and set aside. Repeat this step with the remaining batter for 3 additional crêpes, using an additional tablespoon of butter, if needed.
To assemble the crêpes, transfer a crêpe to a plate.Fold the sides of the crepe toward
the center to form an square- or rectangular-like shaped wrap (it doesn’t have to be
perfect). Repeat with the remaining crêpes.
Serve crêpes with hot Foster Banana Topping. Dust the crêpes with powdered sugar.
Foster Topping
1⁄2 stick unsalted butter
1⁄2 cup brown sugar
2 bananas, peeled and sliced
1⁄2 teaspoon cinnamon
2 tablespoons dark rum (optional)
In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the sugar, and stir until the sugar begins to caramelize. Add the bananas and cinnamon, and continue to stir into a thick sauce. Stir in the rum, and cook for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat.
Serve over stuffed crêpes.
Maple Sausage Belgian Waffles
1 tablespoon butter
4 chicken-apple sausage links, casing removed
2 cups all-purpose flour, sifted
2 1⁄2 teaspoons baking powder
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons sugar
2 eggs
1 1⁄4 cups milk
2 tablespoons melted butter
butter cooking spray
maple syrup, for serving
In a small skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the sausage, and sauté while
crumbling the meat into small chunks. Sauté for 8-10 minutes or until the sausage is
completely cooked. Transfer the sausage to a bowl. Set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. Mix well.
In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, and melted butter. Fold the wet
ingredients into the large bowl with the dry mixture, and gently stir. Mix well.
Preheat a waffle iron, and grease it with butter cooking spray. Using a ladle, pour a
spoonful of batter onto the grill of the iron. Sprinkle several sausage bits atop the waffle.
Close the waffle iron, and bake until golden brown.
Serve warm with maple syrup.
