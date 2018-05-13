NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The morning team at CBS2 got a taste of the Upper West Side’s culinary scene thanks to the folks from Jacob’s Pickles.

Jacob Hadjigeorgis and Chef Glenroy Brown of the popular restaurant stopped by to show us how to make their famous fried pickles.

Fried Pickles

4 cups White Lily Flour

1 tsp spicy Spanish paprika

1 tsp white pepper

2 1/2 cups seltzer water

4 cups canola oil

4 large sour cucumber pickles cut into six spears, each