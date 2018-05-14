NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two next door neighbors were found murdered in Brooklyn and now police are trying to determine if the deaths are connected.

Detectives from the 90th precinct continue to search for clues in the deaths of the next door neighbors, who were found dead 48 hours apart, both with gunshot wounds in their fifth floor apartments.

“This is crazy like nobody heard nothing, nobody know nothing,” one resident said. “They got my building on lockdown, questioning everyone.”

Police say family members discovered the man killed in the most recent incident, 54-year-old Basil Gray, just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday in what detectives are calling an apparent homicide.

“Members of the deceased came to check on him because they had not heard from him since Thursday evening. This was unusual,” NYPD Deputy Chief Michael Kemper said Sunday. “Upon arriving, they observed him lying on the floor unconscious.”

The NYPD says he was shot in his apartment, 5B at 140 Moore Street, saying they found similar forensic evidence to the crime scene in 5C. That’s where less than two days before, 62-year-old Ana Delvalle was found dead Friday night. Her hands were bound together and she was shot multiple times in the head, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

“There is similar evidence from today’s apartment that I observed in from Friday’s,” Kemper said.

Help us get more information regarding a Homicide that occurred on May 11, 2018 inside of 140 Moore Street #Williamsburg #NYPD #YourCityYourCall #800577Tips @NYPDnews pic.twitter.com/P7Q4eadw0c — NYPD 90th Precinct (@NYPD90Pct) May 13, 2018

Crime scene investigators did not see any signs of forced entry in either case and they’re now working to figure out if the two are connected. Police did say some money was missing in Friday’s murder.

“There was a small amount of U.S. currency, money, from Friday’s incident, a very small amount,” said Kemper. “Not sure if that’s the motive.”

Since the two murders, detectives have been going door to door conducting a safety search of every apartment, Duddridge reported.

They’ve also assigned extra officers to the area to make sure residents feel safe.