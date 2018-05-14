HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A driver is facing multiple charges after Nassau County police said he first dragged an officer who had stopped his vehicle and later left his vehicle and fled police on foot.

Dwayne Henderson, 21, was stopped by police Sunday shortly before 5:30 p.m. at 567 Greenwich St. near a Gulf station in Hempstead.

According to police reports, after officers approached the vehicle Henderson fled the scene, dragging one of the officers who suffered lacerations to both knees and elbows along with bruising to his right knee.

Henderson was later spotted on Macon Place in Uniondale, getting out of his vehicle and fleeing on foot, police said.

After being pursued by police, he began to resist police by flailing his arms, kicking his legs and refusing to be handcuffed.

After officers approached the vehicle the subject fled the scene dragging one of the officers. The officer suffered lacerations to both knees and elbows along with bruising to his right knee. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and released.

Police reports also say a “clear bag with a substance that appeared to be crack cocaine” was recovered.

Henderson is charged with assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and unlawful fleeing of a police officer. He was arraigned Monday with a next court date set for May 16.

The officer who was dragged by the vehicle was taken to a local hopsital Sunday for treatment and released.