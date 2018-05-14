JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Details of an agreement over the relocation of a statue on the Jersey City waterfront are expected to be announced Monday.

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop and local Polish groups will hold a news conference to provide details for relocating the Katyn Memorial. It comes just days after the two sides reached an agreement to end their acrimonious battle.

The Katyn Memorial commemorates the 1940 massacre of thousands of Poles.

City officials wanted to move the statue as part of a renovation of the plaza, but Polish groups objected and recently sought a temporary restraining order to block the move.

The bronze statue depicts a Polish soldier bound, gagged and impaled by a bayonet. It sparked strong emotions in Poland, where Katyn is remembered as one of the worst tragedies to befall the nation in a long tragedy-filled history.

