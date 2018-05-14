NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – “Superman” star Margot Kidder has died at age 69.

Kidder passed away at her home in Livingston, Montana, according to a funeral home listing.

Kidder appeared in four “Superman” movies with Christopher Reeve, playing his love interest, the street smart reporter Lois Lane.

No further details were given and messages left with Kidder’s representatives were not immediately returned.

The 1970s and 1980s “Superman” films were superhero blockbusters two decades before comic book movies became the norm at the top of the box office.

Both Kidder and Reeve were relative unknowns when they got their leading parts, and neither saw many major roles afterward. Reeve died in 2004.

Reeve and Kidder maintained a close relationship throughout their post-“Superman” lives.

“When you’re strapped to someone hanging from the ceiling for months and months, you get pretty darned close,” Kidder told CBS back in 2004.

The Canadian-born Kidder also appeared in 1975’s “The Great Waldo Pepper” with Robert Redford and 1978’s “The Amityville Horror.”

She also starred in Brian De Palma’s 1973 horror film “Sisters,” in which Kidder played twins – one of whom was a mentally disturbed killer.

