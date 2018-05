HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — NJ TRANSIT is holding an open meeting Monday for customers to give senior management their feedback on service.

The meeting is being called a “We Are Listening” forum.

Come chat with us tonight at Hoboken Terminal between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm. NJ TRANSIT wants to hear your questions, comments, and concerns during our We Are Listening forum! #WeRListening pic.twitter.com/WJeA9u7FCe — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) May 14, 2018

“NJ TRANSIT wants to hear your questions, comments, and concerns,” the agency said on Twitter.

The forum will take place outside the waiting room at the Hoboken Terminal between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday during the evening commute.