SHIRLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Army Corps Of Engineers is drawing the ire of some environmentalists on Long Island.

In order to protect an endangered bird, the Army Corps will begin a pilot program this fall that will feature herbicide spraying on 30 acres of vegetative dune grass at Smith Point County Park, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Monday. The idea is to create breeding conditions conducive to the piping plover, a small sand-colored shorebird that nests and feeds along North American coastal sand and gravel beaches.

Generally, the piping plover likes to lay its eggs in the sand. The herbicides are expected to kill vegetation around the dunes and create the proper nesting and foraging grounds for the birds.

Certain environmentalists are not happy with, among other things, the idea of killing off vegetation native to the area, due in part to the ramifications such action could have on the ecosystem.

