NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A New York City Transit subway conductor was sucker punched in a random attack early Monday morning, according to the NYPD.

The F train conductor, 31, was in his seat at 7th Avenue and 53rd Street when the attack occurred at around 1:20 a.m. The train was stopping at that station due to service changes.

Police say a stranger punched him through the open window into the conductor’s cabin.

The conductor was treated at an area hospital and released.