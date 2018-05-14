NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A nanny convicted of murdering two children on the Upper West Side is set to be sentenced on Monday.

Yoselyn Ortega, 55, faces life in prison in the stabbing deaths of 2-year-old Leo Krim and his 6-year-old sister Lucia back in 2012 while they were in her care. A jury found her guilty on all counts last month.

The nanny’s lawyer had argued that Ortega was mentally ill and couldn’t be held responsible for the children’s deaths.

Prosecutors say Ortega knew what she was doing and understood “every stab, every slash” as she slaughtered the children.

The children’s mother found them in a bathroom. The parents’ testimony made jurors weep during the emotional trial.

