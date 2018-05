CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Westchester County say they stopped a potential shooting at a high school.

New York State Police say 16-year-old Luke Visser threatened to open fire at Somers High School.

Investigators say he sent threatening text messages to a student, including a picture of himself holding what appeared to be a rifle.

Four legally bought assault rifles were seized at his home in Chappaqua, according to police.