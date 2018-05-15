By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Metorologist

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’re in for a pretty classic summer-like afternoon with 80s and sticky conditions, but the real story will be the nasty line of storms we’ll see later on.

As of late Tuesday morning, we’re anticipating a slight to enhanced risk of severe weather around the area with the possibility of damaging winds, hail, flooding, and even an isolated tornado. The time frame for these storms will be between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., so be sure to have a place to take cover — or at least an umbrella on standby!

Early evening storms will give way to a chance of rain overnight, so it will be generally quieter as the night progresses. We’ll also see our winds shift to the northeast, so temperatures will manage to fall to around 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be somewhat of a turnaround as we’ll find ourselves on the cool side of the front with an onshore wind and some rain around the area. As for temperatures, they’ll generally be stuck in the 50s and 60s — a full 20 degrees cooler than Tuesday.

Into Thursday, we may see a little more in the way of sunshine, but with the front nearby we’ll have to leave in a slight chance of showers.

