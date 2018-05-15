NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission will vote Tuesday to decide whether the iconic Coney Island boardwalk will be classified as a “scenic landmark.”

The boardwalk extends 2.7 miles from West 37th Street to Brighton 15th Street.

A landmark designation would guarantee that the boardwalk will never be torn down and it would have to be repaired if damaged or destroyed by a storm, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

The mayor and the city council are expected to back the vote and supporters are hopeful the mayor will sign it sometime later this summer.