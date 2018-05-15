Filed Under:Coney Island Boardwalk, Janelle Burrell, Landmarks Preservation Commission, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission will vote Tuesday to decide whether the iconic Coney Island boardwalk will be classified as a “scenic landmark.”

The boardwalk extends 2.7 miles from West 37th Street to Brighton 15th Street.

A landmark designation would guarantee that the boardwalk will never be torn down and it would have to be repaired if damaged or destroyed by a storm, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

The mayor and the city council are expected to back the vote and supporters are hopeful the mayor will sign it sometime later this summer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch