NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD’s current marijuana enforcement policy is going up in smoke.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, bowing to community pressure and anger from the City Council, announced Tuesday a 30 day review about how the NYPD handles marijuana arrests procedures.

“Today I’m announcing that the NYPD will overhaul and reform its policies related to marijuana enforcement in the next 30 days,” de Blasio said while attending a conference in Washington. “We must and we will end unnecessary arrests and end disparity in enforcement. It’s time for those to be a thing of the past in New York City and all over this country.”

The NYPD announced a working group to study charge that there is racial profiling when it comes to NYPD enforcement of marijuana offenses, and the Manhattan District Attorney is poised to announce that as of August 1, his office will no longer prosecute people who are arrested for smoking or possessing marijuana.

The New York City Council was in a full-scale revolt over charges of racial profiling when it comes to marijuana arrests.

Joined by Rev. Al Sharpton, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and various city council members are demanding that the NYPD stop arresting people for using marijuana.

Instead, they want the NYPD to issue summonses – until the use of marijuana can be legalized.

“Today we are saying loud and clear that it is unfair, it is not right, and it needs to end right now,” Johnson said. “When people’s lives are being upended for carrying a small amount of pot, something is wrong with our criminal justice system. When people are being forced to miss work and miss out on time with their family over a low-level marijuana arrest, something is very wrong with our public policy. White, blacks and Hispanics all smoke pot at the same rate. So why are so many more people of color being arrested?”

“This is not what our city is about,” Johnson said. “We are needlessly running people through the criminal justice system… the law is being unevenly enforced. These arrests are ruining lives. We are here today to say that we have had enough. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: This is not really going to end until marijuana is legalized, taxed and regulated in New York City.”

Sharpton said the disparity was especially shocking in a city that proved that the crime rate could still be kept down after eliminating stop and frisk.

“Now the grandchild of stop and frisk is marijuana arrests based on race,” Sharpton said. “There is a clear racial pattern, as it was in stop and frisk.”

“This is the classic story of a tale of two cities, where it reads if you’re black and smoke marijuana you go to jail, and if you are white and smoke marijuana, you still go to Yale,” said Council Member Donovan Richards.

