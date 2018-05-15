MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — GPS apps are apparently causing more confusion around railroad tracks than people realized.

According to the Long Island Rail Road, there have been 21 instances of confused drivers following directions and turning on to tracks in the first four-and-a-half months of 2018.

One such incident happened back in March as surveillance video obtained by CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff shows a driver making a left on to the tracks at the Willis Avenue crossing. That driver was able to get out safely before her vehicle was struck by an oncoming train.

The LIRR is now taking action. As Gusoff reported Tuesday, the transit agency is erecting flexible poles and painting white stripes on roadways, fast-tracking safety improvements on 300 grade crossings because of the steep increase in confusion from GPS navigation. The LIRR hopes to have all of the upgrades complete by the end of 2018.

