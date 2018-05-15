NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The fast-moving, powerful storm that smacked into the Tri-State Area Tuesday evening made for a miserable evening commute for Metro-North riders.

“It couldn’t have happened at a worse time at the very beginning of rush hour,” said MTA chairman Joseph Lhota, noting numerous trees were blown down onto train tracks throughout the area.

The New Haven, Hudson and Harlem lines were all affected by power outages after 5 p.m.

Lhota said the Harlem line suffered significantly more downed trees and would be back up and running this evening, but only as far as the North White Plains station. Further stops north have suffered track damage.

Passengers were stuck at Grand Central Terminal, where several Metro-North lines were suspended. Images posted on social media showed huge crowds packing the terminal.

Current situation at Grand Central 😠 WTF @MetroNorth! pic.twitter.com/SQTgVvTM4w — Peter Pugliese (@pjpugliese) May 15, 2018

