NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with an attempted rape in Manhattan.

Police said 27-year-old Vondell White was arrested Monday for the May 6 attack on a 34-year-old woman outside of a building near Broadway and West 215th Street.

Police said he approached the victim from behind and put his hand up her skirt, but she fought back and managed to run inside the building.

According to the NYPD, White is facing charges including attempted rape, sex abuse and forcible touching.