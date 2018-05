NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Islamic holy month of Ramadan involving daily prayers and fasting begins today.

The holiday commemorate the revelation of the sacred scripture of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad.

Ramadan begins a day earlier in other parts of the world, depending on when a new moon is seen.

During Ramadan, Muslims are expected to pray and fast from dusk to dawn.

The month is a time for spiritual reflection, improvement and increased devotion and worship.