RED BANK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new push in a New Jersey town to crack down on the sale of puppies from breeders.

Animal rights advocates say it’s part of a nationwide effort to end inhumane puppy mills, but some businesses are fighting back.

Bark Avenue Puppies in Red Bank specializes in toy, teacup and designer breeds, but you may not be able to buy those hypoallergenic fluff balls there in the future. Owner

Gary Hager told CBS2’s Meg Baker on Tuesday that a proposed ordinance in town will put him out of business.

It bans the retail sale of puppies obtained by breeders. Only sales of puppies from rescue organizations and shelters would be permitted.

“This is an ordinance designed to close one business in town,” Hager said.

Karen Fassano-Thompson with the Red Bank Animal Welfare Advisory Committee said it’s a consumer protection issue.

“Consumers have a right to know the product they are buying, in this case a live animal sourced from reputable source treats animals humanely,” Fassano-Thompson said.

The move is part of a nationwide push to end puppy mills. The Humane Society of New Jersey said the state’s law does not go far enough and so municipalities are taking on the issue. As a result, there has been no shortage of opinions.

“People who want a pure bred dog need to go to a respectful establishment, buy pure bred from someone they know or a farm that does that for a living,” said Kenny Monaco of Robbinsville, New Jersey.

“I honesty think dogs need to be adopted more rather than taken to kill shelters,” Garden State resident Olivia Maxwell added.

“When they pick the dogs they are bred check requirements breeders background and so forth you are getting a really good dog. I know the owner of dog store here they have great credentials,” another person said.

Hager said all of the puppies come with a warranty, medical history and have been socialized since birth.

“A warranty that just so happens rescues don’t. When you walk out from buying a rescue animal you are on your own. We have to provide bacterial, viral, general coverage up to two times the price of purchase,” Hager said.

Fassano-Thompson insists some dogs here come from mills that have “been investigated and found to be abhorrent conditions raised in. It’s not about a store owner here in Red Bank. it’s really a public policy issue and the humane treatment of animals.”

Hager said that’s not the case.

“We as a store bring puppies in from only USDA breeders. Here’s an example of a blue ribbon kennel we use,” he said.

He said he is fighting this all the way and will take legal action to stop this ordinance. There are less than two-dozen puppy stores left in the state.

So far two states, California and Maryland, ban retail sales of cats and dogs completely. There is a hearing on the Red Bank ordinance set for May 30.