NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The U.N. Security Council will meet in New York Tuesday to discuss the deadly violence along the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military says its aircraft struck a number of Hamas targets in Gaza Tuesday morning after protesters used explosive devices and firebombs against Israeli troops.

Israel says it was protecting its borders when more than 50 Palestinians were killed by gunfire Monday. The protests coincided with the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, which was moved from Tel Aviv on orders by President Donald Trump.

Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a dinner in Washington Monday night celebrating the 70th anniversary of Israel’s declaration of independence.

“As it has in the past so it shall be in the future, American stands with Israel,” Pence said.

Meanwhile, funerals take place Tuesday for the 58 Palestinians killed in the protests.

More protests were planned for Tuesday to mark the 70th anniversary of what Palestinians call an-Nakba, or “the catastrophe,” CBS News reported. It’s the day marking the founding of the state of Israel in 1948.