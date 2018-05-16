Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Local TV

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

I hope everyone had a safe night and all I hope your family, friends & property was not damaged too much.
Today will be much calmer although we do have the risk for rain.
It will be a cooler day with temps in the 60s and an easterly wind off the cooler ocean waters.
North of NYC skies will be clearer and more sun will be available for milder temps.
Today’s high: 60-65°. Tomorrow is a very cloudy & unsettled day around the area again.
Temps will be milder and the rain will be lighter, so i think Thursday is shaping up to be a better day than Wednesday.
Check back in for an early look at the weekend forecast! Rain? Sun? Snow?????
… Just kidding about the snow! 😉
– G
