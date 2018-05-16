By Carly Petrone

Attention all cowboys and cowgirls! May 16 is National BBQ Day and there are plenty of places to kick up your boots and enjoy a meal with all the fixins. Here are five of our favorites in NYC.

Opry City Stage

1604 Broadway

New York, NY 10019

212-388-5565

https://www.oprycitystage.com/

You don’t need to head to Nashville to get Southern favorites like pulled pork, brisket, and grits. Stop into the newly opened Opry City Stage and start out with a Biscuit Basket with cinnamon butter & honey before moving onto the big guns like BBQ Smoked Ribs, Whole or Half Chicken, or a Burnt Ends Brisket Sandwich. And don’t forget all the fixin’s! Who can pass up Mac ‘n Cheese, Smothered Green Beans or Cornbread Pudding? There’s also other BBQ options like their BBQ Slathered Burger (with bacon, cheddar, and grilled onions) as well as their Smoked Jumbo Wings. Another must try is their decadent Hummingbird Cake (banana, pineapple & pecans). You can thank us later.

Forcella

485 Lorimer St.

Brooklyn, NY 11211

718-388-8820

http://www.forcellaeatery.com/

You may not think of pizza for National BBQ Day but you’ll be pleasantly surprised to find that Forcella in Williamsburg is offering a one-of-a-kind brisket pizza (yes, you read that correctly). This fun and Southern-inspired option includes Cipollini onions, provolone, mozzarella, Mike’s Hot Honey, and brisket from popular BBQ purveyor Fette Sau. Is your mouth watering already? Well, you should also know that they’re serving up delicious cocktails like a margarita with muddled tomato and basil (garnished with a skewer of fresh mozzarella, grape tomato, and basil) and a Amalfi Breeze (an Italian favorite made with Aperol, fresh lemon juice, house-made raspberry syrup, and Prosecco).

Hill Country Barbecue

30 W. 26th St.

New York, NY 10010

212-255-4544

https://hillcountry.com/

Hill Country Barbecue’s porch is now open for the season – just in time for National BBQ Day! “The Porch” is open starting at 11:30 a.m. so come hungry because they’re busy serving up a special menu this month to celebrate barbecue from five different regions around the world. From May 14 – May 20 you can nosh on Memphis Dry Rub Ribs along with shows by The Wooks on May 17. They will also feature Burnt Ends smoked over Hickory as well as Pork Char Siu over the next few weeks. Of course, you can always get items from their regular menu like succulent Prime Rib, Bone-In Pork Chops, Hot Links, Lamb Belly, and Market Chicken. They’ve also got great starter options like Smokey Chipotle Deviled Eggs, EAK’S Bowl of Red Chili, and Skillet Cornbread. Yum!

Virgil’s Real BBQ

152 W. 44th St.

New York, NY 10036

212-921-9494

https://www.virgilsbbq.com/

Virgil’s Real BBQ is the place to go for some serious smoked goodies. All their meat is cooked at low temperatures over indirect heat for up to ten hours with a mix of unique hickory, oak, and fruit woods to impart the most flavor. Dive into Texas Beef Brisket, Memphis Style Pork Spare Ribs, Barbecued Shrimp, Trash Ribs, and Carolina Pulled Pork on this National BBQ Day. A side of Trainwreck Fries will also put a smile on your face thanks to the mound of toppings it comes with (think melted cheese, smoked bacon, scallions, jalapenos, and ranch dressing). You may need to take a few breaks in between bites so you can finish it all up!

Mighty Quinn’s Barbecue

1407 Broadway

New York, NY 10018

646-719-1644

http://mightyquinnsbbq.com/

Mighty Quinn’s knows what’s up when it comes to good old fashioned BBQ. Order a single serving, half pound, or full pound of everything from brisket to burnt ends as well as traditional favorites like their Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Wings, and Spare Ribs. Fill up on freshly cut onion rings, pomme frites, or dirty fries (smothered in bur teds, chile-lime sauce, red onions, and scallions) or opt for something a bit healthier like their Kale Salad with shaved brussels sprouts and pumpkin seeds. And you can’t go home without trying their Bread Pudding with crème anglaise for good measure.

