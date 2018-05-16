HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island family is recycling something special for the community in memory of a loved one who was killed in a motorcycle crash.

It’s been three years since Lisa Karrer lost her younger brother Brett Rainey, reports CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

He was only 27.

“These are the sneakers he was wearing the day of the accident,” said Karrer. “Being without him, he was my best friend, it’s the biggest loss.”

Rainey left his Huntington Station family with a room full of memories, many which they have found a special way to keep alive.

“My wife said why don’t we get used bikes, well fix them up and donate them to the kids that can’t afford them, we’ll give them back in Brett’s name because that’s what he would have wanted,” said Karrer.

As Brett’s passion and his last job was repairing bikes, his family is fixing them in his name and calling their campaign Brett’s Bicycle Recycle.

“We try to go through them and take off the parts we can use to fix the other bikes so this is just some of it, said Deborah Porretto, Brett’s sister in law.

The family has given away about 100 bicycles tricycles and skateboards, and there’s still many more to go.

“Some of these kids have never even rode a bike and they’re like 14- to 15-years-old and they’re in shock,” said Karrer.

To see their faces when they get them is healing.

Last year, they held an event, gifting bikes to kids in need.

This year during National Motorcycle Awareness month, they’re doing a campaign on Facebook to get people to nominate a Huntington-area child that deserves a bike. To participate, see facebook.com/BrettsBicycleRecycle.

They’ve already chosen one kid who was bullied.

“He would have loved seeing this, something he would have been involved in,” said Brett’s mother Drena Kanz.